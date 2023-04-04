ADVERTISEMENT

CS asks officials to make fool-proof arrangements for PM’s visit

April 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Santhi Kumari holds coordination meeting with departments concerned

The Hindu Bureau

Santhi Kumari

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed the officials concerned to make fool-proof arrangements for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State in April 8.

She directed the departments to work in close coordination to see that the brief visit of the Prime Minister is a success. The Chief Secretary held a coordination meeting with the departments to review the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit on Tuesday.

She directed the police department to make adequate security arrangements, ensure law and order, take steps for traffic and bandobust arrangements as per the blue book. The Fire department had been directed to arrange adequate fire-fighting equipment and fire tenders at the venue. Steps should be taken to see that medical staff, ambulance and other facilities were kept ready at all the venues which Mr. Modi was proposed to visit. The road used by the Prime Minister’s convoy should be repaired and officials should ensure that uninterrupted power supply was made at all the venues.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar, senior police officers and officials from various departments were present.

CONNECT WITH US