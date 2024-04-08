CS asks officials to identify projects under Musi riverfront development that can boost investor confidence  

April 08, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has said that the Government has accorded top priority for the development of Musi Riverfront which will be taken up on a public private partnership basis.

She wanted the officials concerned to identify projects which can be taken up to boost investor and stakeholder confidence so as to trigger growth in the area. The officials were asked to come out with specific orders on the constitution of expert committee and advisory committees in this regard besides conceptualising the organisational structure of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited.

The Chief Secretary gave the directions when she chaired the 24th Board meeting of the MRDCL at the Secretariat on Monday. MRDCL managing director Amrapali who gave an overview of the project said that timelines for all the components like feasibility report, detailed project reports of identified projects and concept master plan had been fixed. The draft masterplan of the project would be ready by August end.

Municipal Administration principal secretary Dana Kishore said several private players have evinced keen interest in the project. The board discussed proposals for development of Musi river stretch from Osmansagar downstream to Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gowrelli and from Himayatsagar to confluence point at Bapughat covering a length of 55 km under the first phase of the project.

It was resolved to consider the proposal for protection, restoration and development of heritage structures along Musi river in the city.