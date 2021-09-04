CS affidavit in HC over GO 111 direction

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had filed an affidavit in Telangana High Court that in the capacity of the chairman of the High Powered Committee (HPC) constituted to study GO 111 he would comply with the HC directions issued on this August 26.

A division bench of the HC headed by the Chief Justice had earlier instructed the government to ensure that the HPC would submit its report by September 13 on GO 111 related matters. The bench passed a slew of directions taking serious exception to the inordinate delay in submission of report by the HPC on GO 111.

In the affidavit, the CS said he would comply with the HC directions. “Best endeavour would be made to abide by the conditions and timelines recorded in the HC order issued on August 26,” the CS stated in the affidavit.