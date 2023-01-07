Cryptography is the future for information safety: TASK CEO

January 07, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Srikanth Sinha, CEO, Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge (TASK), said that the subject of cryptography had been in use since ancient times, and in those days cryptography was used by kings and spies to make their communication unintelligible to others.

He said that cryptography had been in use since ancient times, and now cryptography was being used in computer science in the modern age.

Participating as chief guest in a two-day workshop on ‘Cryptography and its uses’ held at Kshatriya College of Engineering, Armoor, on Saturday, Mr. Srikanth Sinha said that the digital sector, including cryptography was being used for information security, especially in defence, banking, finance, space and other strategic fields, and its related fields such as block chain technology, artificial intelligence, and mission learning, were developing day by day in digital sector.

The programme was inaugurated by college chairman Aljapur Srinivas.

Cryptography expert Motahar Reza said that mathematics was of utmost importance in cryptography and cryptography and mathematical sciences work in harmony with each other, so students who excel in mathematics will get more skill and advised the students to increase their awareness of mathematics.

Principal Professor R.K. Pandey explained the importance of cryptography and its uses to the students. Prof. Amog Katti, Gitam University, DRDO Senior Scientist Indiver Gupta (virtually), and others participated in the programme.