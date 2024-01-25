Telangana Deputy CM stresses linking SHGs with key sectors like agriculture, tourism and IT sector

January 25, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST

HYDERABAD

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stressed the integration of self-help groups (SHGs) with key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and IT during a budget review meeting with the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women and Child Welfare Departments here on Wednesday. The meeting, held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State nSecretariat, aimed to finalise the budget estimates for the fiscal year 2024-25. The meeting was attended by Minister for Women, Child Welfare, and Panchayat Raj, Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka and officials concerned.

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Bhatti said women have to be empowered through special initiatives, suggested training of the 46,68,284 women members of 4,37,899 self-help groups as entrepreneurs for economic development.

He proposed the establishment of small industries in rural and agricultural sectors with financial support provided to women’s groups. Highlighting the market demand for organic products, the Deputy CM suggested the officials encourage the SHG members towards organic farming.

The Deputy CM expressed concern about child beggars at major junctions in the twin cities. He instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, and women and child welfare departments to collaborate on a special drive to identify and rescue such children.

He also directed officials to prepare plans to provide food and shelter, especially for women and their children, attending various government hospitals in the twin cities. Focussing on the issue of nutritional deficiency among children in tribal areas, he called for a collaborative plan between the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Medical and Health Department.

Minister Danasari Anasuya stressed the importance of preventing water shortages in rural areas during the upcoming summer and asked for increased allocations to Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Women & Child Welfare Departments. Finance Special Principal Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and Panchayat Raj, Rural Development Principal Secretary Sandeep Sultania and other officials attended the meeting.