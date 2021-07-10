Crucial meeting on job vacancies today

HYDERABAD

10 July 2021

CM had on Friday asked officials to initiate recruitment for 50,000 jobs in all departments

A crucial meeting for final confirmation of vacancies in government jobs already furnished by various departments for direct recruitment will be held at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute on Sunday.

It will be held under the aegis of Finance department with Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries along with heads and senior officials under their control. The confirmed figures after the meeting would be presented to the Cabinet which will meet on Tuesday, sources said.

The Chief Minister had on Friday asked officials to initiate recruitment for 50,000 jobs in all departments in the first phase, now that all obstacles to the new zonal system in the State in education and employment were cleared after the amendment to a Presidential Order. The vacancies arising out of promotions could be filled up in the second phase of the recruitment drive. Mr. Rao also asked officials to present a detailed report on these lines at the Cabinet meeting.

The departments had initially projected about 1.10 lakh vacancies with nearly 38,000 of them in police alone. Vacancies of teachers and that of Electricity and Welfare departments were put at another 37,000. They will be screened at Sunday’s meeting. The government hopes to fill up existing vacancies and those that fell vacant due to promotions in two phases.