Crucial meeting of TS, AP Chief Secretaries tomorrow

Meeting convened by Union Home Secretary to discuss bifurcation issues

The stage is set for the crucial meeting of the Chief Secretaries of two Telugu States – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – with the Union Home Ministry on pending bilateral issues post bifurcation of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting, through video conferencing in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, has been convened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The meeting is likely to witness discussion on disputes regarding Schedule IX and X institutions as well as apportionment of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi between the two States.

Division of Singareni Collieries Company Limited and its subsidiary Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery Engineering Ltd., which AP claimed belonged to it on location basis, is also likely to figure during the meeting. The focus however is likely to be on division of bank balances and deposits as well as power dues to APGenco by the Telangana power distribution companies.

It may be recalled that the neighbouring State government had been raising the issue of dues to the tune of ₹6,284 crore pending payment by the Telangana power utilities to APGenco. The Telangana government however clarified that the AP power utilities should in fact pay in excess of ₹4,000 crore to Telangana power utilities.

In addition, AP government is expected to raise apportionment of tax arrears and refund under Section 50, 51 and 56 of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 during the video conference.

According to the agenda, the AP government will raise cash credit availed by AP and Telangana Civil Supplies Corporations in addition to the tax incentives assured in the Reorganisation Act.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has been holding meetings with the officials concerned on a daily basis to review the status of resolution of the pending issues between the two States. The Chief Secretary, according to sources, has decided to make a strong case in favour of Telangana in respect of cash payments due from the neighbouring State.