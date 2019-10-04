Crucial meeting of power panel today

A crucial meeting of the one man committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice D.M. Dharmadhikari which was set up by the Apex Court to finalise distribution of power staff between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will meet here on Saturday with a view to find a permanent solution to the vexatious issue.

The committee also met today to hear the views of the managements of power utilities of both States.

The two day sittings of the committee were held in the background of publication of the provisional list of allocation of State cadre employees by Telangana power utilities. After publishing the list, the utilities invited objections from employees by e-mail by Thursday afternoon.

Sources said the proceedings of the meeting today were confined to discussing the status of 1,157 employees belonging to AP power utilities who were working on `order to serve’ basis in TS power utilities but the latter had relieved them in 2015 on the basis of nativity. The meeting also discussed the recall to their home State of 300 employees of Telangana origin who were working in AP utilities.

It was said Justice Dharmadhikari questioned the representatives of AP power utilities about their constraints in recalling 612 employees of AP origin who opted to work in their home State. When Telangana utilities could absorb employees of Telangana origin working in Andhra Pradesh, what prevented the latter State from reciprocating the gesture?.

Justice Dharmadhikari reportedly suggested that the issue of balance 545 employees of AP origin could be resolved smoothly if the AP utilities recalled the 612 employees. He asked them to explore creation of additional posts to accommodate the disputed staff in AP.

The joint managing director of AP transmission corporation assured the committee that he would convey the decision of the management and the State government on Saturday. The chairman and managing director of AP Southern Power Distribution Company H. Haranatha Rao and Director (HR) of Telangana generation corporation S. Ashok Kumar were present.

The Telangana electricity employees joint action committee submitted a memorandum to Justice Dharmadhikari saying that the argument of AP power utilities highlighting lack of enough posts with them to adjust their own employees was misleading. There were hundreds of vacant posts and about 300 new vacancies arose after Telangana utilities recalled their employees from AP. The committee said power utilities generally suppressed sanctioned vacant posts in lower categories to create posts in needy levels.

