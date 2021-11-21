‘Crucial for doctors to master art of effective communication’

Governor inaugurates conference at Apollo Hospitals

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a conference titled ‘Communicon-2021’ at Apollo Hospitals on Sunday and said it was important to have proper communication with the patients and their relatives for effective delivery of services in the healthcare sector. The conference was hosted by the hospital in collaboration with National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

“The healthcare sector is an area where one cannot afford to have misunderstandings. It is important for the doctors and healthcare staff members to master the art of effective communication with an objective to develop a healthy professional relationship with all concerned,” she said.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences president Abhijat Sheth and Apollo Hospitals Group president K. Hari Prasad, along with senior doctors, were present at the conference.