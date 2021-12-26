Telangana

CRPF SI shot dead by head constable in Telangana’s Mulugu district

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable allegedly shot dead a sub-inspector of the CRPF with his service weapon and later shot himself in a bid to die by suicide at Venkatapuram police station in Telangana's Mulugu district on the morning of December 26.

The head constable identified as Stephen opened fire at SI Umesh Chandra with his weapon killing the latter on the spot before turning the gun on himself at around 8.30 a.m.

A seriously injured Stephen was shifted to a hospital in Warangal. His condition was stated to be critical.

Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

Sources, however, said that an altercation between the duo over an issue related to staff mess could have led to the incident.

There is always someone to listen at: 040-66202000 in case of any emotional break down at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni


