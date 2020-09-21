CRPF jawan shoots self with service weapon

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

He was rushed to Bhadrachalam hospital where doctors declared him brought dead

A 25-year-old jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at the base camp of the CRPF’s 151st battalion in neighbouring Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh close to Tippapuram, a border village in Telangana’s Charla mandal, on Sunday night.

The deceased jawan was identified as Rupesh, a native of Mansoor Nagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, police said.

He allegedly shot himself with his weapon at the base camp late on Sunday night. He sustained a bullet injury and died while being shifted to the Government Area Hospital in Telangana’s temple town of Bhadrachalam, the same night.

He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. His body was sent to Pamedu in Bijapur district in the neighbouring State after post mortem, sources added.

Sources said he was depressed over the death of one of his family members recently and his “failure” in his two attempts at the civil police constable recruitment tests in his native State in the last couple of months.

