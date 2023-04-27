CRPF constable found dead

April 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

HYDERABAD

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable stationed at Chikoti Gardens in Begumpet allegedly shot himself with his service rifle during the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said that Devender Kumar, 26, was a 2021 batch constable attached with the CRPF.

“On Thursday at 3 a.m., Kumar relieved Durga Prasad from his duty at the check-post in Chikoti Gardens at the residence of an Inspector General. By the time another jawan Santosh reached the post to relieve Kumar at 6 a.m., he was found dead with a wound from his service rifle, an INSAS 5.56,” said Begumpet police inspector P. Srinivas Rao.

The official said that as per preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that Kumar was reportedly upset over a personal problem and is suspected to have killed himself. A case was booked under section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted for post-mortem examination.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)