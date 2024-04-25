ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF Assistant Commandant dies as his service rifle goes off accidentally

April 25, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Commandant of the CRPF died when his service rifle went off accidentally at the remote Pusuguppa village in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as M V Seshagiri, Assistant Commandant, CRPF 81 Battalion.

The incident occurred when a joint team of the CRPF personnel and the local police was on its way back to the base camp after conducting an area domination exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Seshagiri reportedly slipped down while negotiating an undulated terrain about 400 metres from the CRPF base camp at Pusuguppa at around 11.10 am. He suffered a bullet injury in his chest when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying accidentally misfired.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was immediately rushed to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Charla police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US