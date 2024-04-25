CRPF Assistant Commandant dies as his service rifle goes off accidentally

April 25, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

An Assistant Commandant of the CRPF died when his service rifle went off accidentally at the remote Pusuguppa village in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as M V Seshagiri, Assistant Commandant, CRPF 81 Battalion.

The incident occurred when a joint team of the CRPF personnel and the local police was on its way back to the base camp after conducting an area domination exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Seshagiri reportedly slipped down while negotiating an undulated terrain about 400 metres from the CRPF base camp at Pusuguppa at around 11.10 am. He suffered a bullet injury in his chest when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying accidentally misfired.

He was immediately rushed to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Charla police have registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.