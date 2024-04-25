GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CRPF Assistant Commandant dies as his service rifle goes off accidentally

April 25, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Commandant of the CRPF died when his service rifle went off accidentally at the remote Pusuguppa village in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as M V Seshagiri, Assistant Commandant, CRPF 81 Battalion.

The incident occurred when a joint team of the CRPF personnel and the local police was on its way back to the base camp after conducting an area domination exercise.

Mr. Seshagiri reportedly slipped down while negotiating an undulated terrain about 400 metres from the CRPF base camp at Pusuguppa at around 11.10 am. He suffered a bullet injury in his chest when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying accidentally misfired.

He was immediately rushed to the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Charla police have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.