CRPF Assistant Commandant dies as his service rifle goes off accidentally

April 25, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

An Assistant Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died when his service rifle accidentally went off at the remote Pusuguppa village in Charla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Seshagiri Rao, Assistant Commandant, CRPF 81 Battalion. He hailed from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh, police sources said. Mr. Seshagiri Rao reportedly fell down near a canal while returning to the CRPF base camp after conducting area patrolling at around 11 a.m. He suffered a bullet injury after his service rifle reportedly misfired. He succumbed to the bullet injury while being shifted to the government area hospital in Bhadrachalam. Further details are awaited.