Crowd funding initiative for government school

Building community ownership

Mahabubnagar Collector Ronald Rose has initiated a programme called Intiki vanda, badiki chanda wherein every household in a village will contribute ₹ 100 towards the building fund for the local government school.

During a surprise inspection of a school in Tirumalapur village of Utkoor mandal in the district, Mr. Rose came to know that the campus did not have a compound wall. Then, he asked the students why they did not implement Initiki vanda, badiki chanda. Yet, it was never too late, he said and asked the students to raise 10 bricks per house while the government will contribute cement and other material besides meeting labour charges.

The Collector was indeed not off the mark when he solicited bricks from children because each brick will cost ₹ 10 and aggregate to ₹ 100.

Brickbats and bouquets

Two recent major happenings in Telangana which earned national and international attention — the 55-day strike by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees and the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor and later the killing of the four accused in an exchange of fire with the police — have one striking similarity. In both the issues, the government and the police were at the receiving end initially for their inaction but ultimately the same voices that had castigated the administration have showered them with praise, irrespective of difference in opinion on the way the two issues were dealt with. “Such extreme reactions from people are common in the society carried away by emotions. You never know when people would throw brickbats and when they would greet with bouquets in public life. It would not take much time to change their reaction in extreme opposite directions,” a senior leader of the ruling TRS said adding that the two incidents were best examples for such extreme responses.

Volte-face

It has apparently become a habit for CPI senior leader K. Narayana to make a statement on some current issue and retract it later. The latest faux pas was related to the killing of four youths involved in Disha case in an exchange of fire with the police. Dr. Narayana was among the first to support the killing of the youths. His party’s national executive, however, disapproved the development asserting that the party viewed it as “extra judicial killing”, forcing him to retract his statement. Dr. Narayana shot into news in the past when he allegedly consumed chicken on Gandhi Jayanti day and had to take a vow that he would not eat chicken for one full year. This was followed by his claim that he would cut his ears if TRS wins 100 seats in the GHMC polls as predicted by the party. After winning 99 seats, the party was sitting pretty that it had won the battle. Its president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao counselled Mr. Narayana not to cut his ears or nose in disgrace.

(N. Rahul, B. Chandrashekhar and M. Rajeev)