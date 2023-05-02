Crops planned in 1.54 crore acres in next Kharif

May 02, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Agriculture Department has estimated the extent of cultivation in the next Kharif (2023-24) season at about 1.4 crore acres and horticultural crops, mostly vegetables, in another 14 lakh acres.

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy asked the authorities to encourage the cultivation of cotton and red gram in a large extent during the season and arrange 18 lakh quintals of seed of different varieties required for Kharif. Reviewing the preparedness of the department for the next agricultural season here on Sunday, he told them to take measures for supply of green manure seed to improve soil fertility, stating that the government had released ₹76.66 crore for the purpose.

Asking the field-level officials to encourage use of nano urea and nano DAP to bring down costs on fertilizers and also to reduce wastage as also use phosphate soluble bacteria for soil health, the Minister asked them to create awareness on use of drone in agriculture, particularly spraying of fertilizers and pesticides by training the youth as an employment opportunity.

The Minister told the officials to arrange crop loans up to ₹40,000 per acre from the District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) for cultivation of inter-crops in the oil palm plantations. He also wanted them to spread technical information pertaining to farming through social media widely.

Suggesting that the farmers set aside some extent of land for raising paddy nurseries required for the Rabi season in the Kharif season itself, the Minister said it would help completion of Rabi paddy transplantation early and ensure harvesting by the end of March to prevent crop loss dues to untimely rains and hailstorm.

Short duration varieties of paddy would further help the farming community to dodge the untimely rains that were occurring in the second half of March in the recent years, the Minister noted. Another 10-15 days time could be saved with seed broadcasting method in paddy cultivation instead of the traditional transplantation system.

He stated that advancement of Rabi season in Banswada, Bodhan, Huzurnagar and Miryalguda areas was already proving beneficial to the farmers with lesser exposure to untimely rains as they would were disposing their paddy of Rabi season first. The Minister instructed the authorities to take stern action against the suppliers and sellers of spurious seed.

