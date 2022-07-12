Crops lost on 5 lakh acres and KCR indulging in politics: Revanth Reddy

He demands crop insurance scheme and ₹15,000 per acre n

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to rescue the farmers as crops on more than 5 lakh acres in North Telangana districts have been submerged in the incessant rains and in the absence of any crop insurance scheme or support from the government they are bound to suffer huge financial losses.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the Telangana government had not been releasing any input subsidy for the last eight years to the farmers. He said KCR pours fake love over farmers but doesn’t have any scheme that secures their crops during the sowing or the harvesting season.

Mr. Reddy said the Telangana government has moved out of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bheema Yojana and also not put in place any other insurance scheme for farmers, unlike other states which introduced their own insurance schemes. Since the farmers cannot individually insure crops and in the absence of a Telangana government-supported scheme they are suffering heavily every year.

The Congress chief demanded that officials estimate the losses immediately and also wanted the government to announce ₹15,000 compensation per acre apart from introducing an insurance scheme. Input subsidy should be extended immediately so that farmers can sow fresh seeds.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for indulging in politics targeting the opposition parties instead of focusing on governance and assure farmers of government’s help.