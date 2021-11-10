‘Cropping pattern should be based on demand and supply’

Farm scientists demand panel on suggest methodology for crop diversification

A round table meeting of farm scientists and representatives of farmers’ unions has demanded that the State government plan its cropping pattern based on demand supply situation duly taking into consideration factors like soil health, atmosphere, and water availability.

The round table with the theme — Responsibility of the State and Central government in procurement of paddy — was organised by the Telangana Journalists’ Study Forum here on Wednesday.

Speakers demanded that the government constitute a committee of agricultural scientists to evolve suggest methodology for crop diversification and alternative crops taking the views of all stakeholders. The Central government on its part should procure the entire boiled rice cultivated in at least the current Yasangi season.

Speaking on the occasion, agriculture scientists L. Jalapati Rao and V. Ravindra Babu expressed concern that the State government was not taking suggestions of agriculture scientists and experts in the formulation of crop strategy. He said he had expressed reservations over the cropping pattern and warned the government over shifting of farmers towards paddy cultivation.

The Kaleshwaram project was designed for paddy cultivation even during periods of low rainfall. The project would cater to the needs of filling tanks, but was not equipped with effective distribution system. The government should take future needs into consideration while planning agricultural activities.

Telangana Jana Samiti president M. Kodandaram said there were doubts in the minds of farmers over crop diversification as a result of which paddy and cotton continued to be major crops in the State. Farmers in Nizamabad district were prepared to go for sugarcane cultivation, but were demanding that the government take steps to reopen the Nizam Sugar factory. He faulted the governments for depending on import of palm oil that adversely impacted cultivation of oil seed.

Retired engineer M. Shyamprasad Reddy lamented that there was no coordination between agriculture and irrigation departments in the State and there was too much dependence on lift irrigation projects rather than designing projects to suit crops. Representatives of Congress, TRS, BJP and other political parties participated in the meeting.