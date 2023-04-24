Crop loss on 2,000 acres in Siddipet: Collector

April 24, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - SIDDIPET

Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said it was estimated that paddy and other crops were lost on about 2,000 acres due to unseasonal rains in the last few days in the district and the final assessment would be made by officials after field visits.

Along with agriculture, horticulture and revenue officials, Mr. Prashanth visited Inapur and Posanpally villages of Komuravelli mandal and Peddarajpet and Pothireddypet in Cheriyal mandal on Monday and examined the crop loss due to hailstorm and unseasonal rains.

“We have reports that there was heavy loss at Komuravelli and Cheriyal mandals, especially paddy. Agriculture officials will visit about 15 villages where crop loss had been reported, prepare a list and publish it at panchayat offices. Horticulture department will also prepare similar list. It was also informed that transformers were damaged in Inapur village. Electricity officials will visit there and collect details. The government will take a decision in favour of tenant farmers as well,” said the Collector while interacting with farmers.