Crop loan waiver up to ₹1 lakh to be rolled out by Telangana Govt on July 18

Amounts to be credited into farmers’ loan accounts by July 18 evening

Published - July 16, 2024 05:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M. Rajeev
Telangana government to roll out crop loan waiver up to ₹1 lakh from July 18. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Telangana Government has decided to clear loans of farmers up to ₹1 lakh on July 18. Accordingly, it has been resolved to credit the amounts into the loan accounts of farmers before July 18 evening. This will be followed by celebrations with the farmers benefitted by loan waiver at Rythu Vedikas the same day evening which would be attended by Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives.

While the loans up to ₹1 lakh will be cleared on July 18, the government has assured to complete loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh before August 15 and has accordingly decided to roll out the process from Thursday.

Decisions to this effect were announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the collectors conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Government had decided to issue strict instructions to bankers to ensure that there was no scope for diversion of funds allocated to crop loan waiver. Necessary steps would be initiated against the bankers who resort to divert the crop loan waiver amounts into other accounts of the farmers.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister clarified that the Government would implement crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh to farmers on the basis of the loan account details mentioned in the pattadar pass book issued for the lands they own. The Government would consider the data of food security cards for ascertaining the family details of the respective farmers.

