GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crop loan waiver biggest betrayal of Telangana farmers: KTR

KTR asks CM for a joint visit to Kodangal to know loan waiver implementation

Published - August 16, 2024 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday.

The crop loan waiver scheme implemented by the Congress Government in the State is the biggest-ever betrayal of farmers in Telangana as it is extended only to 46% of ryots who have outstanding debt with banks and cooperative societies.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that the government had winded up loan waiver by writing off debt of ₹17,934 crore, up to ₹2 lakh a farmer, and it was extended to only 22 lakh farmers as the government had considered family as a unit and not individual farmers.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised to write of about ₹41,000 crore of outstanding loans at ₹2 lakh per farmer, but it was brought down to ₹31,000 crore in the Cabinet meeting, and only ₹26,000 crore was allocated in the Budget. When it came to implementation, only ₹17,934 crore was written off, Mr. Rama Rao pointed out.

Cheating case

He sought to know how the government had managed to implement ₹2 lakh loan waiver with ₹17,900 crore when the BRS Government had spared nearly ₹16,150 crore on writing off outstanding debt of farmers up to ₹1 lakh in the first phase implemented from 2014 to 2018. The betrayal of farmers by the Chief Minister warrants a cheating case as it was he who spoke of extending the loan waiver benefit to every farmer.

KTR told the Chief Minister that in case the crop loan waiver was implemented 100%, he (CM) could take him to Kodangal constituency and if farmers state that it was extended to all at least in one Rythu Vedika, he (KTR) would quit politics.

BRS would expose the Congress Government’s betrayal of farmers in every Assembly constituency by explaining to people the number of farmers who had outstanding debt and the number whose debt was written off, along with the amount.

Citing examples, Mr. Rama Rao said that the crop loan waiver was implemented to only 71,000 farmers in Mahabubnagar district, out of 1.72 lakh farmers, who had outstanding debt. Similarly, in Khammam it was written off to 1.16 lakh farmers against over 3.73 lakh farmers who had outstanding dues. AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had stayed away from the loan waiver meeting as he was aware that it was implemented only partly.

He also ridiculed the CM’s demand for Harish Rao’s resignation without implementing loan waiver to more than half of the farmers. He stated that the call centre set up by BRS had so far received over 1.11 lakh complaints about denial of loan waiver.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.