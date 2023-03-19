Crop damage in untimely rains goes up

March 19, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Damage and loss to standing crops, particularly horticultural ones, as well as harvested ones, is increasing by the day across Telangana, as the untimely rains continue to lash the State. The damage to vegetable crops and fruit plantations is heavy.

According to information reaching here, the impact is on almost every crop with varying percentage of damage and loss. Although the authorities of Agriculture and Horticulture departments have issued instructions to field (cluster) level officials to enumerate the crop damage and loss, the collection of village-wise data is hampered by continuing rains.

“Damage to all vegetable crops, flower plantations and commercial crops like onion is very high as the chances of their revival is almost zero. Damage to green chilli, capsicum, tomato, cabbage, cauliflower, onion, watermelon, papaya, maize, mango orchards and paddy, is heavy and the loss is beyond recovery for most of them,” explained a horticulture officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Untimely rains have also damaged harvested crops, including those in the drying stage such as maize, groundnut, paddy, red chilli, and tobacco. Preliminary reports put the damage at about 2.5 lakh acres with almost every district bearing the brunt in some extent or the other.

“As per information, about 7,100 farmers suffered crop damage and loss in about 14,500 acres in Tungaturthi and Tirumalagiri mandals alone in Suryapet district, including paddy in 12,835 acres, mango orchards in 1,300 acres and chilli in 250 acres. In Palakurthy constituency, the damage is estimated in about 15,000 acres across 76 villages of six mandals as various crops raised by about 10,000 farmers were hit,” disclosed an official.

Further, crops got damaged in about 6,500 acres in Jangaon constituency, 17,400 acres in Mahabubabad, 3,500 acres in Vikarabad, 20,000 acres in Khammam and Bhadradri, 3,500 acres in Nalgonda and 2,000 acres in Mulugu.

The Met department has forecast similar weather conditions of gusty winds, light to moderate rains and thunder showers till March 23. The highest rainfall recorded on Saturday (from 8.30 a.m. on March 18 to 8.30 a.m. on March 19) was at Alubaka 156.2 mm (Mulugu) and Allapalli 100.3 mm (Bhadradri-Kothagudem). Moderate (from 15.6 mm) to heavy rainfall in the range of 40 mm to 98 mm was recorded at over 100 places across the State.