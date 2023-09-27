HamberMenu
Crocodile spotted in Chintalbasti

September 27, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi

A crocodile washed ashore in the flood water created panic in Chintalbasti area of Khairatabad on September 27, when it rained very heavy in the city.

The medium-sized reptile escaped the swirling water of the stormwater drain flowing through Chintalbasti, and was found by local people roosting on a rock.

Upon receiving information, the Forest Department dashed off a rescue team to the location. According to information received last, it was not yet decided whether to capture it, or let it escape.

“Our team is at the spot, and waiting for the crocodile to go away on its own. We are not yet decided on whether it needs rescue,” said, Ramesh, Forest Range Officer, Anti Poaching Squad.

Crocodile spotting is not new to the city. Dwellers in heritage part of the city sighted reptiles several times in the past, usually post-monsoons. Officials inform that the river has become a good source of food for them, thanks to the animal waste dumped in it.

