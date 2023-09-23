Crocodile spotted in a pool of stagnant water in Hanamkonda, rescued by forest staff

September 23, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - HANAMKONDA

A crocodile was spotted in a pool of stagnant water in a plot located in a low-lying area at Padmakshigutta locality near the residential area in Hanamkonda on Friday.

As the news spread, the Forest department officials deputed a team along with veterinary experts to the site.

After nearly three hours of strenuous operation, the team rescued the crocodile and shifted it to the forest area to release it into the Pakal lake about 50 km from Warangal, sources in the Forest department said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The staff concerned remained clueless about the place from where the crocodile originated.

Sources added that the residents of a colony near the Kakatiya Zoo Park reportedly claimed to have spotted a crocodile in a pond in Padmakashigutta area in the past. However, the crocodile could not be traced despite several attempts by the staff concerned to find it.

The residents heaved a sigh of relief following the rescue of the crocodile by the forest staff on Friday afternoon.

(Eom)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT