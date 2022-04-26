Criticise Rahul at your own risk: Jagga Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president, T. Jayaprakash Reddy has warned TRS MLA, Balka Suman for his ‘unsavoury’ comments on Rahul Gandhi and said he should ask his leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao about the contribution of Mr. Rahul Gandhi before making silly comments.

At a press conference here, he said how dare the MLA asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise for students’ suicide before coming to Osmania University. He said it was people like Suman who had become MLAs on the sacrifices of students and he should apologise to the families of students who committed suicide with the government failing to honour them. “TRS leaders are enjoying the fruits of Congress and students’ sacrifices and it was shameful for the MLA to demand apology from Mr. Gandhi.

He said people like Suman would not have been elected even as ward members if the separate state was not granted by Sonia Gandhi, who sacrificed the party to fulfill the commitment made to the people of Telangana on the separate state. He also advised the Chief Minister to train his MLAs on maintaining decency in public life and while making comments on national leaders. He also warned that NSUI and Youth Congress activists will not spare any leader who denigrates the Gandhi family.