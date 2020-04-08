Criminal cases against 10 Indonesians

The Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police has registered criminal cases against the 10 Indonesians and an imam belonging to a mosque in the Ramagundam coal belt area on the charge of violating the Foreigners Act by visiting the country on a tourist visa and spreading coronavirus in the district.

According to sources, the police registered cases under Sections 420, 269, 270, and 188 of the IPC, Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act of 2005 and Sections 14 (1) (b), 7, 13, and 14 (c) of the Foreigners Act of 1946.

The police said the 10 Indonesians had violated the Central and State government rules and were responsible for spreading the virus in the district by conducting prayers in a mosque. The police said the foreigners had not informed the local police of their visit.