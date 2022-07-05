Criminal case against Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, son

K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju | Photo Credit: C. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

July 05, 2022 22:22 IST

Intelligence constable accuses YSRCP MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju of kidnap, assault

The Gachibowli police of Cyberabad on Tuesday registered a criminal case against YSRCP rebel MP from Narsapuram of Andhra Pradesh Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, his son Bharath and his personal assistant Shastri following a complaint lodged by an intelligence constable of Andhra Pradesh that he was kidnapped and assaulted.

The case with charges of kidnap, extortion, assaulting a public servant to deter him from discharging duties and criminal intimidation was also registered against two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. They were working for the personal security of the MP after he petitioned the Union government seeking protection alleging threat from his political rivals.

CRPF officials suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector K. Ganga Ram and constable Nanaware Sandip Sadhu apparently after receiving complaint from Andhra Pradesh police top brass. Both ASI and the constable are facing the criminal case registered by Gachibowli police.

Meanwhile, the MP wrote to Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stating that CRPF personnel allotted for his protection caught an A.P. intelligence constable while he was conducting reconnaissance of his house, and that he was handed over to Gachibowli police. The MP alleged that, however, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra was trying to support the A.P. Intelligence department and diluting intensity of the recce of his house.

“It seems he is trying to let this go of it as simple case by not carrying out thorough investigation to verify the credentials of this person from A.P. police and the reasons for conducting the recce,” Mr. Raju said in the letter. However, the constable S. Farooq Basha had a completely different tale to tell.

In his written complaint to the police, Mr. Basha, working in Vijayawada, stated that he had arrived in Hyderabad following instructions from his bosses to keep tabs on some persons planning protest during the Prime Minister’s programme in A.P. on Monday. On a tip-off that some agitators were planning to meet near Hitex in Madhapur, he went there to keep a watch on their movements.

He claimed that around 8 a.m. on Monday while he was moving near ISB main gate, some persons came in a car, bundled him into the vehicle and thrashed him seeking his identity. He told the police that the attackers allegedly snatched his wallet, ID card and gold ring, took him to a villa and tortured him by turns.

He also alleged that the MP abused him in filthy language. He alleged that they confined him for several hours with the help of CRPF personnel and beat him up. Later, some policemen who came there set him free. Meanwhile, a couple of video clips showing some persons forcibly taking away the constable in a car and beating him up were circulated on social media.