Criminal case against Hanamkonda inspector

Complaint of his aiding an accused in extortion case is being probed

A criminal case has been registered against inspector of Hanamkonda police station in Warangal Police Commissionerate, Dayakar, who was accused of aiding and abetting the accused in an extortion case.

The inspector was transferred and attached to the headquarters to ensure he did not interfere or attempt to influence the ongoing investigation, sources in police said. A 58-year-old person, Ravinder, approached top officials of the Warangal police recently alleging that a person called Kiran and his associates detained and had beaten him up after confining him in a room in Hanamkonda.

Ravinder, reported to be sarpanch of a village in Mulugu district, had sold a piece of land to Kiran. Accusing Ravinder of selling him a disputed land, Kiran and his associates detained Ravinder and beat him up before forcing him to sign on some documents.

The complainant charged that the inspector too was present when he was beaten up. “An internal inquiry was ordered and prima facie evidence was found against the inspector,” an officer supervising the probe seeking anonymity said. Ravinder also alleged that he was later taken to Hanamkonda police station and there the inspector had beaten him up.

He was allegedly forced to sign some papers in the police station mortgaging a property to Kiran and others. Some bank cheque leaves were forcibly taken from him. His thumb impressions were obtained on bond papers.

“Evidence of video records of Ravinder being taken to police station and phone conversations were secured. The inspector beating up the complainant is being further probed,” the officer said.

The case was assigned to Narsampet ACP for investigation. The inspector is likely to be arrested after gathering further evidence.