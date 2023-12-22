GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crimes against women up by 12% in Hyderabad: Commissioner

Restrictions on slow moving vehicles during peak hours, restricted number of auto rickshaws could be explored to address traffic issues

December 22, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

B. Pradeep
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy addresses a press conference on ‘Hyderabad City Police Annual Round-up 2023’, held in the city on Friday.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy addresses a press conference on ‘Hyderabad City Police Annual Round-up 2023’, held in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

The Hyderabad City police recorded an overall 2% increase in crimes in 2023. Its break up shows that all bodily crimes increased by 16%, all grave bodily crimes by 39%. Crimes against women also increased by 12%, said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy addressing a press conference on ‘Hyderabad City Police Annual Round-up 2023’ in the city on Friday.

The Commissioner said that the Preventive Detention Act will be applied more professionally now. It will not be used as a routine tool against every kind of offender.

He said that the conviction rate during the year has increased by 20% and expressed satisfaction. “We have young, brave, well-reputed officers in the Hyderabad City police team now. We will make the city a better place for people to live here,” the Commissioner said.

Instructions regarding CM’s Convoy

Traffic restrictions or lack of it during movement of Chief Minister’s convoy in the city has been one of the topic of discussion lately after the CM A. Revanth Reddy issued directions to ensure that traffic is not stopped on the routes he takes.

Regarding this, the Commissioner said that they have instructions from CM Revanth Reddy that his convoy and movement should be of least inconvenience to the general public.

Mr. Reddy said that he is open to ideas and explore new ways to address prevailing traffic issues in the city. This could be restrictions on slow moving vehicles during peak hours, car pooling, restricted number of auto rickshaws plying in the city.

