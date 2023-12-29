Crime rise in Telangana, police attribute it to cybercrimes 

December 29, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana police say that the totalk number of cases of crime in 2023 was 2,13,121, nearly 9% higher than last year, with a sharp increase in cyber crimes by 18%. The State saw more property crimes, bodily crimes and cheating cases.

“One of the reasons for the increase in overall crime is cyber crimes,” said Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, while addressing the press at the State annual round-up of crime conference.

The State police chief, citing the report, said Zero FIR, mode of lodging First Information Reports at any police station, and online petitions, together also pushed the overall numbers of registered crime.

A comparative statement of crimes in the year, as against 2022, showed there were more cases of murder for gain, dacoity, burglaries, murders, rioting, kidnap and abductions, hurt cases, and cheating cases. Rapes were fewer by nine cases, robberies by six cases, and a significant drop of about 23% was culpable homicide.

Over 50% crimes against women are for dowry

Crimes against women in the State rose by about 5% over last year. But out of the total 19,013 cases relating all crimes committed against women, over 50% of them relate to dowry alone. There were 33 murders for dowry, 132 dowry deaths and 9,458 cases, the maximum of all the categories, registered were for dowry harassment. The SHE Teams police on the whole attended to 10,766 complaints.

The police efforts such as traffic management, follow up and review of cases, and technology and science as aid, saw visible achievement in reduction of grievous road accidents by 60%, fatal road accidents fewer by 70, overall conviction rate at 40% with 232 persons awarded life imprisonment, and detection of crimes.

According to Mr. Gupta, the police in 2024 will focus on basic policing, and the two of the biggest challenges in drug menace and cyber crimes.

“Accessibility and transparency with the people in tune with the government’s vision of Praja Paalana and with appointments of Additional DG rank officers for the two wings of anti-narcotics and cybercrimes, we will be extremely tough,” he said.

The Telangana police during 2023 also bagged five awards of Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in police training, 15 awards for excellence in investigation, 22 Indian Police Medals, four President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, among several other medals and pathakams.

