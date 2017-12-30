Crime rate down in Ramagundam Commissionerate

Thanks to the active role played by the police and also due to involvement of the public in policing activities, crime rate came down drastically in the newly formed Ramagundam Commissionerate of Police comprising Peddapalli and Mancherial districts.

Property offences came down by 20.22 per cent with 523 cases being reported in the year 2017 compared to 659 cases in 2016. Chain-snatching cases were down to 73 per cent with only four cases being reported in the year, compared to 15 in 2016. Burglaries had come down by 10 per cent with 216 cases being reported compared to 239 cases in 2016.

Cases of thefts also came down by 41 per cent with the reporting of 235 cases this year compared to 397 in 2016. Road accidents were down by 6 per cent in the commissionerate limits with 642 incidents compared to 842 last year. The murders had also come down by one per cent with 38 murder cases in this year against 40 cases in 2016.

Above all, the Ramagundam police had been successful in checking crime against women in general and dowry-related cases in particular. The overall crime against women had come down by 6 per cent and the dowry deaths by 30 per cent and harassment cases against women by 19 per cent.

The Ramagundam Commisionerate had involved people in the policing by constituting village defence squads (VDS). A total of 2,374 persons were appointed as VDS members for collecting information, that helped curb illegal activities and maintain peace and harmony in the villages.

The police set a record by binding over 5,277 persons this year when compared to only 342 persons in the year 2016. They had also apprehended 464 property offenders. The use of 1,998 CCTV cameras, Hawk eye and other technologies were also instrumental in the reduction of crime rate. They also won accolades for their friendly policing and social service programmes through ‘Punarjanma’ and Police Mitra programmes.

Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal said that they are planning to open Cyber Crime lab in the Commissionerate very soon. There are also plans to open Facebook pages for every police station. Modernisation of police stations in Peddapalli and Mancherial districts is also on the anvil.