Crime graph up, police achieve ‘better conviction rate’

DGP exudes confidence command and control centre will become role model

The Telangana police accomplished successes on many fronts like better conviction rate in the year 2021, notwithstanding 4.6% rise in overall crimes compared to previous year, DGP M. Mahender Reddy said on Friday.

Sharing details of the accomplishments of police in 2021 at a press conference, the DGP exuded the confidence that the prestigious multi-storied State police command and control centre coming up at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad would emerge a role model for other States. Though 70% of the centre’s work was completed, COVID-19 pandemic slowed its construction a bit.

“In next three to four months, Chief Minister would inaugurate the command centre,” Mr. Reddy announced. The centre has multiple back-end technologies with state-of-the-art equipment and tools to improve all spheres of policing. Initiatives like Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), part of National Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), came to the help of people losing money in cyber crimes. This system’s helpline No. 155260 (to which calls received on 100, 112 can be routed) was introduced on trial basis in Cyberabad police commissionerate. While 45,893 calls relating to financial frauds were received at this helpline, 9,644 complaints landed through NCRP.

Victims lost ₹95.71 crore in these frauds. Authorities withheld fraudulent transfer of ₹5.11 crore by alerting different financial entities.

The Director-General of Police said eight lakh surveillance cameras installed all over the State acted as force multipliers helping police detect crimes. Referring to allegations that cameras were invading privacy of the public, Mr. Mahender Reddy said “it is a motivated, malafide campaign by vested interests”.

Entire video footage of the camera systems would be stored with the community (who installed the cameras) and only for crime detection purpose would the footage be accessed by the police.

“The false campaign is part of organised effort to derail safety and security systems,” he said.