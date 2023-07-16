CRIDA selected for two awards for technology development

July 16, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) has been selected for two awards for development of technologies at the national level. These two are among the 40 technologies that were identified for awards, which will be presented at the 95th Foundation and Technology Day on July 16.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the 95th Foundation and Technology Day. Union Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary and Sushree Shobha Karandlaje will also participate in the Foundation Day.

Forty selected technologies will be released and the developers will also get recognition. The event will be organised from July 16 to 18 at the Dr. C. Subramaniam Auditorium, NASC Complex in New Delhi.

The technologies that were identified from CRIDA are organic pigeonpea production technology and e-learning module on drought management agriculture.