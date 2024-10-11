GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cricketer Mohammed Siraj inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Police

Published - October 11, 2024 06:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Mohammed Siraj officially took charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after reporting to Jitender, Telangana’s Director General of Police on Friday (October 11, 2024).

Mohammed Siraj officially took charge as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after reporting to Jitender, Telangana’s Director General of Police on Friday (October 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

India’s pacer Mohammed Siraj has officially taken on the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after reporting to Jitender, Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday (October 11, 2024).

A few days after India won ICC T-20 World Cup-2024, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on July 9, 2024 directed officials to offer a government job and allot a plot of land to Mr. Siraj who was part of the winning team. The State government has announced rewards to other sports persons too.

In the August first week, the State cabinet resolved to offer Group-1 posts of DSP cadre to Mr. Siraj and champion boxer Nikhat Zareen. A few days later, the government allotted 600 sq yards of land to the pacer at Road Number 78, Jubilee Hills. On Friday, he took charge as DSP. Earlier, on September 18, 2024, Ms. Zareen joined the State police as DSP. 

Published - October 11, 2024 06:18 pm IST

