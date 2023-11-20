Cricket match organised to create awareness among young voters

November 20, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - hyderabad

In a bid to strike a chord with young voters and highlighting the need for their participating in the electoral process by exercising their right of franchise. The administration of Warangal and Hanumakonda districts have organised a cricket match, coinciding with the ICC cricket world cup final match between India and Australia, at Hanumakonda on Sunday.

The cricket match was organised for creating awareness among young voters under the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) of Election Commission of India. The Warangal Warriors and Hanumakonda Hunters teams comprising young voters, the district election and police officials and poll expenditure observers fought for the honours as well as to create awareness.

The Hanumakonda Hunters team won the match after the Warangal Warriors set the target of 84 runs in 10 overs. Poll expenditure observer Rahul Panjabrao Gawande scored 45 runs off 26 balls for Hunters team and was named man of the match.

Earlier, the match was inaugurated by Hanumakonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik and Warangal District Collector P. Pravinya. They also made the young voters take the oath of casting their vote to strengthen the process of democracy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Patnaik suggested the young voters to be an inspiration to the society by participating in the polling cent percent. Warangal Police Commission Amber Kishore Jha, Municipal Commissioner Rizwan Shaik Basha, general poll observer H.N. Gopalakrishna, police observer Thoga Karga, trainee Collector Shraddha Shukla and others tried their hand in the cricket match.