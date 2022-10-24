Cricket fans take to streets after India’s win

Fans took out rallies to celebrate what the critics rated as one of the finest comeback-wins for India in recent memory

V. V. Subrahmanyam
October 24, 2022 09:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Virat Kohli celebrates after the final run is scored during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

For the cricket-crazy fans from the twin cities, perhaps, like across the country, Diwali seemed to have come a day earlier thanks to the fireworks by ‘King’ Kohli at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

And, Kohli’s stunning, match-winning knock was all the more sweeter for them as it helped India beat Pakistan in India’s T-20 World Cup opener to virtually trigger off a wave of celebrations and expectations too.

At many busy stretches in the city, including Ameerpet, fans took out rallies to celebrate what the critics rated as one of the finest comeback-wins for India in recent memory and more so against the traditional rivals.

Bursting of crackers on the streets for once gave an impression as if India had just won the World Cup itself! But, such is the joy the fans derive whenever India beats Pakistan and that too in a showpiece of T-20 format.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was pure joy not just for the 90,000-odd fans who thronged the MCG to watch today’s match but for all those who are far away from ‘Down Under’.

For some, like G. Venkatesh, who along with his friends B. Shiva Prasad, Thanna, Narender, N. Prabhakar Reddy, are leaving for Australia next Sunday to watch the two semi-finals and the final at Melbourne on November 14.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Honestly, we couldn’t have expected a better start than today’s magnificent win. We are all going to Australia with the hope of seeing India win the Cup,” said Venkatesh, who played in the HCA Leagues for Crown Cricket Club.

Clearly, the mood with the fans hitting the streets waving the tri-colour flags suggests the Festival of Lights was on a day before!

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
cricket

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app