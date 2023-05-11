ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket betting rackets busted, ₹1.84 crore seized

May 11, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The SOT of Cyberabad police nabbed bookies involved in cricket betting following raids conducted at three places in Shamshabad, Rajendranagar and Narsingi. Officials seized about 1.84 crore in cash and in bank accounts, apart from 36 mobiles, three laptops, and a router. 

In the first raid, the Shamashabad SOT along with the RGI Airport police nabbed Podapati Narsing Rao, 31, while his associates, Ganapathi Reddy and Srinivas Raju are reportedly absconding.

“The main bookies provide access to Mr. Rao through mobile applications and he then gives access to punters from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. We seized ₹60 lakh cash and froze ₹32 lakh in bank accounts,” said Cyberabad Commissioner Stephen Raveendra. 

In the second incident, Rajendranagar SOT and Rajendranagar police apprehended a main bookie, Vegesina Ravi Raju, 45, and a sub-bookie, Bhupatiraju Prasad Raju, 40, while they were organising online cricket betting. “These bookies were organising bettings in the two Telugu States and we seized ₹71.50 lakh in cash and froze ₹7.35 lakh in bank accounts,” added the official. 

Meanwhile, Balanagar SOT and Narsingi police team nabbed K. Vinod Kumar, 32, while his aide Srikanth Reddy is absconding along with the main bookie, Lingam alias Linga Raju. Officials seized ₹7.52 lakh in cash and other devices used in the betting. 

CONNECT WITH US