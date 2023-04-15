ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket betting racket busted, three held

April 15, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The LB Nagar SOT, along with the Chaitanyapuri police, busted a cricket betting racket and seized ₹20 lakh cash from three men, while freezing ₹1.42 crore in different bank accounts. 

The arrested accused were identified as Edukulla Jagadeesh, 43, a businessman, Jakkireddy Ashok Reddy, 47, a realtor, and Vodupu Charan, 38, a software engineer, who was also a collection agent in the racket, said Police Commissioner of Rachakonda, DS Chauhan, adding that the other bookies, including Palasa Srinivas Rao, Suresh Myalabathula alias Shiva, and Vipul Monga, were reportedly absconding. 

“Jagadeesh is a sub-bookie who is addicted to betting and earns money by organising cricket betting in Hyderabad. Ashok Reddy stated that in the last 10-12 years, he had lost about ₹100 crore in various bettings. The trio had been running the racket through ‘National exchange9’ from which they create user IDs and supply the same along with passwords to their clients. During the IPL 2023 season, so far, approximately ₹3 crore had been exchanged both directly and through banks, from these three accused,” explained the commissioner. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, based on a tip off, the police teams apprehended the accused persons from a boutique on road number 9 of Vasavi Colony. Efforts are on to trace and nab the absconding bookies.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US