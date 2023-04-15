HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket betting racket busted, three held

April 15, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The LB Nagar SOT, along with the Chaitanyapuri police, busted a cricket betting racket and seized ₹20 lakh cash from three men, while freezing ₹1.42 crore in different bank accounts. 

The arrested accused were identified as Edukulla Jagadeesh, 43, a businessman, Jakkireddy Ashok Reddy, 47, a realtor, and Vodupu Charan, 38, a software engineer, who was also a collection agent in the racket, said Police Commissioner of Rachakonda, DS Chauhan, adding that the other bookies, including Palasa Srinivas Rao, Suresh Myalabathula alias Shiva, and Vipul Monga, were reportedly absconding. 

“Jagadeesh is a sub-bookie who is addicted to betting and earns money by organising cricket betting in Hyderabad. Ashok Reddy stated that in the last 10-12 years, he had lost about ₹100 crore in various bettings. The trio had been running the racket through ‘National exchange9’ from which they create user IDs and supply the same along with passwords to their clients. During the IPL 2023 season, so far, approximately ₹3 crore had been exchanged both directly and through banks, from these three accused,” explained the commissioner. 

On Friday, based on a tip off, the police teams apprehended the accused persons from a boutique on road number 9 of Vasavi Colony. Efforts are on to trace and nab the absconding bookies.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.