Cricket betting racket busted, three held

An IPL 2022 betting gang was busted and three persons — two alleged punters and a bookie — were arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted by the South Zone Task Force who apprehended Shiraaz Taleeb (31), an events organiser and resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta. He is a bookie, police said. The other two are Syed Ghouse (44), an auto driver and resident of Vattepally and Shaik Fasiullah (37) a real estate broker and resident of Bandlaguda. Both are punters.

Police said that Taleeb bought cricket betting apps tigerexch247.com, bulletexch.com and ag.playexch9.com from an unknown person and began taking bets from the other two accused. They were apprehended on Tuesday after the Task Force were allegedly taking bets. They were then handed over to the Falaknuma Police.

A total of ₹ 1.20 lakh and two mobile phones were seized from the accused.