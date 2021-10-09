Cricket betting racket busted, four held

Hyderabad

09 October 2021 21:13 IST

With the arrest of four persons, the Hyderabad city police on Saturday busted an organised cricket betting racket and seized ₹2 lakh in cash and four mobile phones from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao raided a house at Risalgunj under Afzalgunj police station area and found four persons organising betting through online betting sites -- Tripal7.com, subh999.com, radheexchange.com, Skyexchange.com -- and for accepting betting amount from punters for ongoing cricket matches.

The accused were identified as Maya Chandrakanth, 36, Vuppala Shashank, 40, Pavan Agarwal, 38, all businessmen and residents of Afalgunj, and Rajneesh Kumar, 34, from Narayanaguda.

The accused persons along with seized material were handed over Afzalgunj police for further investigation.