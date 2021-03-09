Cremation groundkeeper feted

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

09 March 2021 00:25 IST

Widowed 3 years ago, Aruna calls her duty a ‘holy mission’

Mutyala Aruna, the keeper of the cremation ground (Vaikunta Ghat) in Bhadrachalam, came in for effusive praise at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Awardee Teachers’ Association on the occasion of International Women’s Day here on Monday.

Her inspiring saga of fortitude in surmounting adversity after the demise of her husband, who was the Kati Kapari (cremation ghat keeper), three years ago, and taking up the arduous task of managing the cremation ground against all odds earned her applause from the participants of the ceremony.

Speakers showered praises on Aruna for rising above the age-old barriers and tirelessly working at the cremation ground on the banks of the Godavari for the past three years.

Services in lockdown

They recalled her pivotal services in ensuring dignified funerals for several victims of COVID during the pandemic-induced lockdown and even after that.

Commending the services of Aruna, Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth said she showed exemplary empathy towards orphans apart from taking care of her father and other family members undeterred by hardships.

Aruna gave a brief account of her struggle through the difficult times, saying she considers conducting the cremation/burial a “holy mission.” Awardee Teachers’ Association handed her over ₹3,000 cash. Government Examinations Assistant Commissioner Vijayalakshmi of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh announced a donation of ₹5,000 to Aruna.

P. Ravikumari, a retired government teacher, was also felicitated on the occasion.