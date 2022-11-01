Credit society secretary gets lifer for cheating 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 01, 2022 22:44 IST

The Metropolitan Sessions Court at Nampally on Tuesday convicted a former secretary of Telegraph Traffic Employees Cooperative Credit Society, Kothi, of cheating and criminal breach of trust, and awarded him life imprisonment as punishment.

Akula Krishna Murthy, the then secretary, along with eight others, the police said, had misappropriated the deposited amounts of society members and purchased personal properties. The reported fixed deposited funds were to the tune of ₹52. 45 crore.

The case was registered at the central crime station under charges of cheating and provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors and Financial Establishment Act, 1999, in 2008. Following investigation, accused Murthy and eight others were arrested, their properties identified and attached in 2010.

The conviction of Mr. Murthy now, and award of life imprisonment and a fine of ₹1.10 lakh, police said, was a first after enactment of the Telangana State Protection of Depositors and Financial Establishment Act-1999. He was transferred to Chanchalguda prison.

