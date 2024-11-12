Credit card scam victim gets back ₹2.91 lakh

A victim of a credit card scam got back ₹2.91 lakh he lost within 10 days of the crime and that too without a court order.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police helped recover the money for the victim who received a call purportedly from the customer care of HDFC.

The fraudsters posing as representatives of the bank asked the victim to share personal details to ‘increase in credit card limit’. He was instructed to click on an .apk file sent on WhatsApp and install the application as part of the procedure.

Immediately after this, his phone was hacked and ₹2.91 lakh were debited from the victim’s HDFC credit card in multiple transactions despite him not sharing any OTP, the police explained.

The victim approached the Hyderabad cyber crime police who identified the malware sent on his mobile phone. The malware was removed and the transactions were traced to three separate purchases on Amazon. A case was booked following the victim’s complaint on November 2 and notices were sent to the concerned authorities to block the transactions.

In a short time, the merchant refunded the complete amount on victim’s HDFC credit card without a court order.

Following the case, the police issued an advisory for citizens encouraging them to report cyber frauds in the golden hour to ensure maximum refund. The police also stressed that citizens should not to open apk file links sent via emails or messages, or on calls.

Fake part-time job

Meanwhile, a fake part-time job opportunity cost a 25-year-old from Hyderabad ₹1.42 lakh.

The victim was approached by the scammers who claimed their company was working with multiple clients and offered payment for completing tasks, specifically rating and reviewing companies on Google.

The victim joined a Telegram group where tasks were assigned and after completion of six tasks, he was asked to share bank details for payment. But then the scammers demanded prepaid amounts for each task, claiming verification by a receptionist and manager. The victim made multiple payments, believing it was necessary to complete tasks and earn profits. The victim got alarmed when the fraudsters asked him to make additional payments for a VIP account from which he could withdraw his earnings.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police booked a case following a complaint.