Credibility, objectivity key in journalism: Kavitha

MLC addresses concluding session of women journalists’ training camp

Core values, credibility and objectivity are required to survive in any field, particularly in journalism, remarked MLC K. Kavitha.

Addressing the concluding session of women journalists’ training camp organised by the Telangana Media Academy here on Sunday, Ms. Kavitha said there will be hurdles for women in any field and they have to face them to come out successfully, adding that she also faced obstacles as a female politician.

“Being women, we will have more moral responsibility. We will look at the woman angle in any issue. While working, we have to protect our dignity and that of the family. But if any woman raises an issue, they are targeted and trolled. Many women journalists are being targeted in India. Do not succumb to that. Be brave and face it. We have to retain our core values and credibility,” said Ms. Kavitha.

“There should not be hit and run cases in journalism. Ethics, objectivity and responsibility need to be followed. One should have guts to speak with people on whom they are writing,” she said, stating fact-checking is a sine qua non before publishing news reports.

Informing that Telangana government had issued accreditation cards to 18,000 journalists, ₹15 crore for media building and ₹100 crore for journalists welfare fund, the MLC said assitance of ₹75 lakh was also extended to a female journalist who underwent 11 surgeries.

News Minute editor Dhanya Rajendran and independent journalist Malini Surbrahmanyam shared their experiences at the event. MLC Vani Devi and Telangana State Media Academy chairman Allam Narayana were among those present.