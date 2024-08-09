GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CREDAI’s three-day property show begins on August 9

Published - August 09, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) is hosting its second “CREDAIbility-themed” property show at Kompally in Hyderabad between August 9 and 11. 

The show comes on the heels of a robust Hyderabad real-estate market, which has witnessed a 29% annual growth in total value of unit sales from 2019 to 2024. With a 257% increase in the value of units sold and a 148% growth in housing unit sales during the same period, Hyderabad is emerging as a real-estate hotspot, according to CREDAI.

The association’s president V. Rajashekar Reddy attributed this growth to the city’s evolving infrastructure, including the SRDP, expanded metro and MMTS networks, and the upcoming Musi Riverfront development.

President-elect of CREDAI-Hyderabad N. Jaideep Reddy said Hyderabad remains a global business hub, attracting MNCs and fostering a vibrant local entrepreneurship ecosystem. “The property show, from August 9th to 11th, will showcase how premium housing now incorporates smart home technologies and eco-friendly features, aligning with the modern buyer’s expectations in North Hyderabad.”

This part of the city, in particular, has seen a remarkable 179% increase in units sold from 2019 to 2024. The region’s emergence as a hub for e-commerce, medical devices and life sciences has driven demand for housing.

Secretary of CREDAI-Hyderabad B. Jagannath Rao said industrial corridors are spread across Core Urban Region (CUR) of Hyderabad to ensure a 360 degree growth of the city. “The north corridor has benefitted from this. To elevate this region to the level of the west, the tallest IT tower at Kandlakoya, capable of hosting 100 companies and 50,000 people, is being built. This region is also a hub for bio-medical R&D, with over 200 companies and 15,000 employees, including global giants like Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline. The Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC) will further accelerate growth, driving up demand for housing.”

Key highlights of the Hyderabad real estate market
A 29% CAGR in total value of unit sales from 2019 to 2024
Total value of homes sold in Hyderabad for H1-CY24 is ₹58,841 crore
The average value of a flat sold in the city for H1-CY24 is ₹1.5 crore
The average value of a flat sold in North Hyderabad is ₹1 crore
A 449% growth in the ₹5-10 crore property segment

