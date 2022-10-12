CREDAI Warangal Property Show on Oct. 15, 16

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
October 12, 2022 00:23 IST

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has announced the second edition of ‘CREDAI Warangal Property show 2022’ to showcase the best real estate projects in the tri-city including apartments, villas, plots, and commercial spaces under one roof at Vishnu Priya Gardens, Hunter Road, Hanamkonda, on October 15 and 16.

“We hope to provide customers with the correct value at the appropriate moment. Warangal city currently has 84 ongoing projects worth ₹2,860 crore, including Area Based Development projects (₹2,707 crore) and PAN city (₹153 crore). Eight projects worth ₹576.13 crore were completed. Work orders of 27 projects worth ₹612.45 crore were issued, and about 10 tenders worth ₹256.93 crore were released. At least 20 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) worth ₹319.41 crore were approved,” the association informed on Tuesday.

Another 19 DPRs worth ₹488.03 crore are under preparation, said CREDAI Telangana president-elect E. Prem Sagar Reddy, who was joined by vice-president Jagan Mohan and CREDAI-Warangal president Sri Satyanarayana Reddy at a press conference.

Warangal has been seeing rapid growth in recent years, and is recognised as one of the 13 smart cities for fast-track development and transformation. The government has envisaged construction of 40 km roads, initiatives for sustainable liveable neighbourhoods, development of lakefronts, and so on, they said.

Show organising secretary M. Ravinder Reddy said the event will have 98 stalls under different categories for developers and product vendors to showcase the best properties in Warangal under one roof.

