CREDAI property show from August 2

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) on Friday announced their property show that will focus on three different regions beginning on August 2. With the central theme being “CREDAIbility”, the event will showcase three regions of Hyderabad in an effort to equip home buyers with a holistic view of the city’s real estate landscape.

The first show is scheduled to be organised at Hitex Exhibition Centre from August 2 to August 4. The second show is scheduled from August 9 to August 11 at the Shree Conventions Kompally. The third show is scheduled at Nagole Metro Station from August 23 to August 25.