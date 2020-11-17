CREDAI-Hyderabad hails TS-bPASS as 'pioneering & revolutionary reform'

Hyderabad

17 November 2020 16:39 IST

The new policy makes citizens responsible for adhering to the building and layout permission rules

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Hyderabad has hailed the Telangana Government for launching Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) portal for building and layout permissions, in a transparent time-bound manner, on Tuesday.

"TS-bPASS is a pioneering and revolutionary reform in obtaining building permissions making approvals more user-friendly by providing a streamlined online system for hassle-free, time-bound speedy approvals. We are happy to have played a key role in the formulation of the policy,” said president P. Rama Krishna Rao, general secretary V. Rajashekar Reddy and others at a press conference.

Advertising

Advertising

The new policy makes citizens responsible for adhering to the building and layout permission rules. Those constructing a building within 75 sq. yards need not obtain any permission but must register with the urban local body using TS-bPASS. Citizens can obtain instant permission for constructions from 75 sq. yards to 600 sq. yards through self-certification under TS-bPASS and start constructions, they pointed out.

Applications seeking permissions for building constructions in an area of more than 600 sq. yards will get permissions within 21 days and in case of shortfall of any documents, the same will be intimated to the applicant within 10 days. All municipalities including GHMC/HMDA are mandated to clear building applications within stipulated 21 days failing which the permission is deemed to have been approved.

An automated certificate will be issued to the applicant with the signatures of relevant authorities including the municipal commissioner and the town planning officer on behalf of the municipality concerned, to enable them to obtain bank loans or other financial assistance. The occupancy certificates also will be issued within 15 days upon submitting relevant documents, they explained.

"Time is of the essence to the construction business and the government has considered our request. This will help to reduce human interference and bring transparency in issuing building permissions. Our role in the policy making was to study best practices across the country, research and discussions with the stakeholders. A single form is sufficient to obtain no objection certificates or NOCs across all departments," said Mr. Rao.

The Telangana Rights inland and pattadar passbooks Act (TRLPP) and Dharani paves the way for registration and instantaneous mutation of agricultural lands by a Tahsildar and it will further benefit the sector. "The government has swiftly acted on the revenue side by making the right moves in making registration and mutation of properties easier. This along with TS-bPASS will help the real estate sector see massive surge in activity driving growth and employment generation,” observed Mr. Reddy.

CREDAI-Hyd claimed TS has attracted investment over ₹1.96 lakh crores over the last five years with ₹5,950 crore across sectors coming in this year's August alone due to the Government policies. The city has already seen the highest number of launches for commercial real estate, backed by rapid absorption, hence "prospective buyers should pick up the flat/commercial space of their choice now before the rates rise".

Highlights of TS-BPASS:

· TS-bPASS will procure clearances from various departments such as fire services, electricity boards, traffic and planning departments, through a single window.

· Acceptance of self-certification of buildings constructed up to ground plus one floor (G+1) on a plot area of under 675 sqft.

· Penalty on all departments for delaying clearance.

· The facility would first be mainly applicable for residential properties